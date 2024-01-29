'Despicable Me 4' Trailer: Gru Faces Off with New Villain

The highly anticipated trailer for the animated film, 'Despicable Me 4', has been released, offering audiences a glimpse into the next chapter of Gru's adventures as he faces off against a new villain. The film sees Steve Carell reprising his role as the voice of Gru, with new additions to the cast including Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara voicing the characters of Maxime and Valentina, respectively.

Unveiling A New Threat

The trailer, unveiled by Studio Illumination, features the iconic song 'Sweet Child O' Mine' by Guns N' Roses, introducing audiences to Gru's tranquil family life. We see his three adopted girls, his newborn son, and his wife. However, this peace is soon disrupted when Maxime Le Mal, a new adversary voiced by Will Ferrell, escapes from prison and seeks revenge on Gru.

A Family Affair

This unexpected development thrusts Gru and his family into a thrilling quest filled with action and a daring heist, assisted by the ever-lovable minions. The family must band together to fend off the threat posed by Maxime and save the world.

Continuing A Legacy

Directed by Chris Renaud, known for his work on the original 'Despicable Me' films and 'The Secret Life of Pets', the film is set to premiere in theatres on July 4. The story picks up from where it left off in the third film, with Gru having been fired from the Anti-Villain League, retiring to a calm life, and finding his long-lost brother.