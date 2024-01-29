Despicable Me 4: Gru and His Minions Return in an Exciting Sequel

The beloved supervillain Gru and his iconic Minions return in Despicable Me 4, marking the first installment to the franchise in seven years. The film is set to hit theaters on July 3, weaving another animated adventure featuring Gru, his family, and the Minions.

New Characters Stir the Plot

In this chapter, Steve Carell lends his voice to Gru, while Kristen Wiig voices his wife Lucy. The couple's daughters, Margo, Edith, and Agnes, are voiced by Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Madison Polan respectively. The family dynamics take an exciting turn with the introduction of Gru Jr., a new character bound to bring fresh challenges to his father's life.

Anticipation Builds with Renowned Cast and Crew

The antagonist, Maxime Le Mal, voiced by Will Ferrell, and his partner Valentina, played by Sofia Vergara, set the story on a new path, forcing Gru and his family into a position where they need to flee. Additional voices of Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman enhance the narrative, along with the established voice of Pierre Coffin as the Minions and Steve Coogan as Silas Ramsbottom.

Expectations Soar for a New Blockbuster

The film is directed by Chris Renaud, a co-creator of the Minions, and is produced by Illumination's founder Chris Meledandri and executive producer Brett Hoffman. The last movie in the series, 'Minions: The Rise of Gru', was a 2022 summer blockbuster, grossing nearly $1 billion worldwide, setting high expectations for this upcoming release.