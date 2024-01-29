'Despicable Me 4': Full Cast Announcement, Plot Details, and Release Date

In a grand reveal during the AFC championship game, the full cast of the animated film 'Despicable Me 4' was announced, alongside a thrilling trailer spot. This upcoming release from Illumination and Universal promises to be a blockbuster hit for the summer season.
Star-Studded Cast Joining the Franchise
The fourth installment in the 'Despicable Me' series sees the addition of several big names to the franchise. Notable actors such as Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Joey King, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman, and Madison Poland join the celebrated series. They will share the limelight with returning stars like Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Steve Coogan.
A New Chapter in the Story of Gru and His Family
The narrative of 'Despicable Me 4' continues to follow the life of Gru, voiced by Carell, and his family. The new film introduces an intriguing antagonist, Maxime Le Mal, portrayed by Ferrell, and his girlfriend, voiced by Vergara. This sequel to 2017's 'Despicable Me 3' marks the sixth release in the successful franchise, which also includes the 'Minions' movies.
High Expectations for 'Despicable Me 4'
Given the significant box office success of the previous film and the exceptional performance of 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' in 2022, expectations are high for 'Despicable Me 4'. With the direction of Chris Renaud, co-direction by Patrick Delage, and screenplay by Mike White and Ken Daurio, the film promises to be another feather in the cap for the franchise. Producers Chris Meledandri and Brett Hoffman are set to bring the movie to theaters on July 3.