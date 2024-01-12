en English
Arts & Entertainment

Desingu Raja 2 : S Ezhil And Vemal Reunite for a Sequel

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:49 pm EST
Desingu Raja 2 : S Ezhil And Vemal Reunite for a Sequel

Renowned filmmaker S Ezhil rekindles his successful collaboration with actor Vemal in the much-anticipated sequel of the hit film Desingu Raja, aptly titled Desingu Raja 2. The original film, which featured Vemal and Bindhu Madhavi in the lead roles, garnered immense appreciation from the audience and made a significant impact commercially.

Cast and Crew of Desingu Raja 2

Desingu Raja 2 is ushered into fruition by producer P Ravichandran for Infinity Creations. The film stars Poojitha Ponnada and Harshitha as the leading ladies. The supporting cast includes notable names such as Ravi Maria, Robo Shankar, Singam Puli, Redin Kingsley, Pugazh, and the iconic Motta Rajendran. Vidyasagar, celebrated for his evocative melodies, takes up the reins of the film’s music composition.

The Plot of Desingu Raja 2

The narrative of Desingu Raja 2 is woven around the lives of four young individuals, each bearing distinct ideologies. They form a strong bond of friendship during their college days. The film unravels the transformations in their lives when they reunite after a long hiatus, ingeniously interweaving elements of humor.

Anticipation Runs High For Desingu Raja 2

The sequel’s announcement has stirred a wave of excitement among fans, given the success of the original film. The film is currently in the production phase and is expected to hit the silver screen in the upcoming summer season. With the promise of a compelling storyline, stellar cast, and the magic of Vidyasagar’s music, Desingu Raja 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the season.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

