'Designated Survivor' Cast Pays Tribute to Fallen Star Adan Canto

The iconic team from 'Designated Survivor' has reunited, paying tribute to their late co-star, Adan Canto, who tragically succumbed to appendiceal cancer at the tender age of 42. The emotional gathering, held in Clear Lake, Iowa, observed the presence of several distinguished co-stars and members from the show, including Maggie Q, LaMonica Garrett, Kal Penn, Italia Ricci, and Kiefer Sutherland, all of whom came together to honor Adan's life and legacy.

Remembering Adan Canto

Adan Canto, a Mexican-born artist, launched his career in the entertainment industry as a singer before seamlessly transitioning to acting. He garnered fame through his roles in various acclaimed TV shows and movies such as 'The Following,' 'X-Men: Days of Future Past,' 'Bruised,' and 'Narcos.' His portrayal of Arman Morales in 'The Cleaning Lady' further cemented his status as a versatile actor.

The memorial service, described as a poignant mix of sadness and celebration, saw emotions oscillating between tears and laughter. The Designated Survivor family, along with other former co-stars, shared their heartfelt tributes on social media, lauding Adan for his contributions to the industry and remembering him for the person he was.

A Life Celebrated

David Guggenheim, the creator of 'Designated Survivor,' and the show's costume designer were among the many who attended the service, offering their respects to the late actor. The cast stood united under a theater marquee, a fitting tribute to a man who had dedicated his life to the performing arts.

Adan Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and their two children, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine. His untimely death has evoked an outpouring of condolences from fans across the globe, who took to social media to express their sorrow and share their admiration for his work.

A Legacy Remembered

Adan Canto's passing is a significant loss to the entertainment industry. His roles, especially in 'Designated Survivor,' were a testament to his talent and dedication. While his physical presence will be missed, his work and his legacy will continue to inspire and entertain future generations.