Arts & Entertainment

Descendants Uncover Historical Treasure Trove of Photos by Fred Russel

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:30 pm EST
Descendants Uncover Historical Treasure Trove of Photos by Fred Russel

In a riveting turn of events on the New South Wales Central Coast, progeny of Fred Russel, a seasoned journalist and ventriloquist, have stumbled upon a treasure trove of history. A suitcase, discovered in a Narara residence in December, was found to be a repository of over 360 photographs dating back to the 1800s and 1900s.

Chronicles of a Bygone Era

The photographs form a vivid tapestry of historical events, illustrious figures, and significant sports happenings. Russel, who plied his trade in London and across Europe, had a knack for capturing images of soldiers and prisoners on the Western Front during World War I and documenting the lives of royals such as Edward, Prince of Wales.

A Window into the Past

His oeuvre, often submitted to the newspaper Central News, includes photographs bearing official government stamps, signifying their sanction for international circulation. His descendants, who have preferred to stay under the radar, unearthed the collection and have resolved to auction the photographs for the world to see.

Preserving the Imprints of History

Geoff McKew from Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers underscored the importance of the finding, underlining the timeless value of these images as historical documents. The auction of these photographs is slated to run until January 27, with early rounds concluding on January 16. The family spokesperson voiced a wish to safeguard and disseminate these historical gems for the coming generations to cherish.

Arts & Entertainment Australia History
