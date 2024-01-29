Dermot Bannon: Architecting Lives On and Off 'Room to Improve'

The spotlight is once again on Dublin-born architect Dermot Bannon, as he returns to our screens with another episode of the popular home improvement series 'Room to Improve' on RTE. Bannon, a household name since the show's inception in 2007, has won over audiences with his diverse range of renovation projects that cater to various budgets and timelines, all aimed at enhancing living conditions without breaking the bank.

Past the Camera Lights

While Bannon's on-screen persona commands attention, it's his life behind the lens that sparks intrigue among fans. Born in Malahide on May 2, 1972, Bannon's life took a turn when he lived in Egypt, a cultural shift that left a profound impact on him. His passion for architecture led him to the Hull School of Architecture in the UK, where he honed his skills that later laid the foundation for his successful career.

Architecting Lives Beyond Work

Bannon now runs Dermot Bannon Architects with his wife Louise, his childhood sweetheart from Malahide. Married in 2002, the couple has been blessed with three children. They reside in Dublin, living in a home that bears the signature Bannon touch. Their Drumcondra home, which underwent a €600,000 renovation, was the highlight of a two-part special of 'Room to Improve'. Today, the property is valued at a whopping €1,495,000.

Balancing Life's Blueprint

Despite his demanding professional life, Bannon places great emphasis on being present for his children. His career, an impressive blend of architecture and television, boasts successful shows like 'Dermot Bannon's Incredible Homes' and 'Dermot Bannon's Super Small Spaces'. Yet, at the end of the day, he knows that the most important structure he's building is his home and family life.

'Room to Improve' continues to air on Sunday nights at 9.30pm on RTE One, drawing in viewers who eagerly anticipate the transformations Bannon will unveil. As the charismatic architect continues to charm with each new episode, fans wait with bated breath for the premiere of the new season, even amidst Bannon's own uncertainty about the show's future.