Derick Cabrido Explores the Power of Love in Horror Cinema with ‘Mallari’

Director Derick Cabrido, renowned for his work in the horror genre, has underscored the pivotal role of love in creating impactful and unforgettable horror narratives. His latest film, ‘Mallari’, a standout at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023, serves as a testament to this unique approach.

A Love-Infused Horror Narrative

Famed for his storytelling prowess, Cabrido has emphasized that a memorable horror movie goes beyond traditional scare tactics, tapping instead into the profound power of love. ‘Mallari’, marking actor Piolo Pascual’s debut in the horror genre, beautifully yet terrifyingly showcases how love can lead to both beauty and horror. It delves into various forms of love, from a son’s love for his mother to a husband’s selflessness, and even a lover’s obsessive selfishness, revealing the darkest and brightest aspects of human emotion.

Collaborative Success

The creation of ‘Mallari’ was an intricate process for Cabrido, requiring a deep understanding of the characters and their motivations. His collaboration with a talented cast, including Gloria Diaz, Mylene Dizon, JC Santos, Janella Salvador, and Elisse Joson, was integral to the film’s success. In particular, Cabrido expressed appreciation for Pascual’s dedication to his role and the invaluable support of the production team. Scriptwriter Enrico Santos, producer Bryan Diamante of Mentorque Productions, and Warner Brothers Philippines, the film’s distributor, also played crucial roles in bringing Cabrido’s vision to life.

Examining Love Through Horror

‘Mallari’ is seen as Cabrido’s most refined and terrifying examination of love thus far, linking societal horrors to the repercussions of individual choices throughout history. It also signifies Cabrido’s growth as a storyteller, particularly in examining the role of love in horror narratives. Working on ‘Mallari’ presented Cabrido with an opportunity to reflect on his personal relationships and push his creativity further. His past works, including ‘Children’s Show’, ‘Purgatoryo’, and ‘Tuos’, also delve into themes of love, echoing his unique approach to the horror genre.