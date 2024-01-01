en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Derick Cabrido Explores the Power of Love in Horror Cinema with ‘Mallari’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Derick Cabrido Explores the Power of Love in Horror Cinema with ‘Mallari’

Director Derick Cabrido, renowned for his work in the horror genre, has underscored the pivotal role of love in creating impactful and unforgettable horror narratives. His latest film, ‘Mallari’, a standout at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023, serves as a testament to this unique approach.

A Love-Infused Horror Narrative

Famed for his storytelling prowess, Cabrido has emphasized that a memorable horror movie goes beyond traditional scare tactics, tapping instead into the profound power of love. ‘Mallari’, marking actor Piolo Pascual’s debut in the horror genre, beautifully yet terrifyingly showcases how love can lead to both beauty and horror. It delves into various forms of love, from a son’s love for his mother to a husband’s selflessness, and even a lover’s obsessive selfishness, revealing the darkest and brightest aspects of human emotion.

Collaborative Success

The creation of ‘Mallari’ was an intricate process for Cabrido, requiring a deep understanding of the characters and their motivations. His collaboration with a talented cast, including Gloria Diaz, Mylene Dizon, JC Santos, Janella Salvador, and Elisse Joson, was integral to the film’s success. In particular, Cabrido expressed appreciation for Pascual’s dedication to his role and the invaluable support of the production team. Scriptwriter Enrico Santos, producer Bryan Diamante of Mentorque Productions, and Warner Brothers Philippines, the film’s distributor, also played crucial roles in bringing Cabrido’s vision to life.

Examining Love Through Horror

‘Mallari’ is seen as Cabrido’s most refined and terrifying examination of love thus far, linking societal horrors to the repercussions of individual choices throughout history. It also signifies Cabrido’s growth as a storyteller, particularly in examining the role of love in horror narratives. Working on ‘Mallari’ presented Cabrido with an opportunity to reflect on his personal relationships and push his creativity further. His past works, including ‘Children’s Show’, ‘Purgatoryo’, and ‘Tuos’, also delve into themes of love, echoing his unique approach to the horror genre.

0
Arts & Entertainment Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'May December': Unraveling Stories through Costume Design

By BNN Correspondents

Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Box Office Resilience: 'Wonka' Leads Film Industry's $9 Billion Recovery in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

24 Intriguing and Under-The-Radar Films to Watch Out for in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

English Television in 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Disappointments ...
@BNN Newsroom · 26 mins
English Television in 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Disappointments ...
heart comment 0
HotWax: The UK Rock Trio Reigniting the Noisy Rock Genre

By BNN Correspondents

HotWax: The UK Rock Trio Reigniting the Noisy Rock Genre
Wizkid Voices His Struggles of 2023 and Expresses Hope for a Brighter 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Wizkid Voices His Struggles of 2023 and Expresses Hope for a Brighter 2024
Bebe Cool Debunks Assumptions About Annual List, Heightens Anticipation for 2024 Edition

By Israel Ojoko

Bebe Cool Debunks Assumptions About Annual List, Heightens Anticipation for 2024 Edition
Bebe Cool Celebrates Nkwacho Festival’s Success and Announces Music Plans for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Bebe Cool Celebrates Nkwacho Festival's Success and Announces Music Plans for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances
50 seconds
California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change
1 min
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
2 mins
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' 2025 Re-election Bid
3 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' 2025 Re-election Bid
Expiration of Support Programs Exacerbates Financial Struggles for Many Americans
3 mins
Expiration of Support Programs Exacerbates Financial Struggles for Many Americans
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance
3 mins
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance
Rising Islamophobia in 2023: A Global Concern
4 mins
Rising Islamophobia in 2023: A Global Concern
Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns
4 mins
Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns
Washington Commanders Ascend to Second in NFL Draft Order Amidst Defeat
4 mins
Washington Commanders Ascend to Second in NFL Draft Order Amidst Defeat
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
8 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
15 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
19 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app