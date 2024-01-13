Depeche Mode to Ignite The O2 in London with Memento Mori Tour

Legendary rock and electronic fusion band, Depeche Mode, is gearing up for a mesmerizing performance at The O2 in London on January 22 and 27, 2024 as part of their Memento Mori tour. This highly anticipated tour marks the celebration of their 15th album and sees the iconic band, now featuring original members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, make a triumphant return to the stage.

Supporting Act and Set List

Joining the headlining act for the night is the acclaimed artist, Nadine Shah. Although the official set list for the London shows remains under wraps, fans have been given a glimpse into what they might expect. A recently shared set list from their concert in the USA featured timeless classics such as ‘Enjoy the Silence’ and ‘Personal Jesus’.

Concert Schedule and Curfew

Concertgoers can anticipate the main act, Depeche Mode, to take the stage between 8pm and 9pm, adhering to The O2’s 11pm curfew. This schedule ensures a captivating show that is approximately three hours long, promising a night filled with unforgettable music and memories.

Getting Tickets and Venue Access

Tickets for the concert are still available for purchase from reputable platforms such as Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and See Tickets, with prices commencing at £76.10. Reaching The O2 is convenient via London Underground’s Jubilee line to North Greenwich, cable cars, Thames Clippers, or trains booked through Trainline.

Furthermore, Depeche Mode has also partnered with luxury watchmaker Hublot during the Memento Mori tour to support environmental initiatives, reflecting their commitment to social responsibility, even as they continue to mesmerize audiences with their music.