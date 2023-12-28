en English
Arts & Entertainment

Depeche Mode Returns, Beatles at Brit Awards and BMTH’s Innovative Style: Music Scene 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:57 am EST
Depeche Mode Returns, Beatles at Brit Awards and BMTH’s Innovative Style: Music Scene 2024

In a sweeping return to the world stage, Depeche Mode is set to electrify audiences in 2024 with their ‘Memento Mori Tour’. The band’s longstanding devotion to electronica will be showcased in its matured, profound form, resonating from the O2 Arena in London to the Ulster Hall in Belfast. Their 15th album, Memento Mori, will serve as the thrilling backdrop to this musical journey.

Depeche Mode’s Electrifying Return

Depeche Mode’s tour kicks off at the O2 Arena in London on January 22, 2024, and culminates at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on March 27. This electrifying tour will also grace the stages of the Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin with three performances scheduled for February 13, 15, and 20. In a harmonious blend of old and new, the band’s tour will also take them to Budapest at MVM Dome on March 26, 2024, with Deeper as the special guest.

Anticipation for the Brit Awards and BMTH

While Depeche Mode’s return sparks excitement, the music scene in 2024 is not without other notable events. The Beatles are tipped to make a splash at the Brit Awards, teasing fans with the prospect of a special appearance or tribute. Meanwhile, Sheffield’s own Bring Me The Horizon (BMTH) continues to carve out a niche with their genre-defying style. From electronica to pop, classical to rap, and even a unique sci-fi heavy metal twist, BMTH is transforming into one of Britain’s most exciting bands.

A New Era of Music Consumption

As the music scene evolves, so does the way we consume it. In the digital age, subscription services offer unprecedented access to our favourite artists and their music. From free trials to varying monthly fees, these platforms are reshaping the landscape of music and entertainment.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

