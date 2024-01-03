en English
Arts & Entertainment

Deon Cole’s ‘The Color Purple’ Role Sparks Controversy and Praise

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Deon Cole’s ‘The Color Purple’ Role Sparks Controversy and Praise

Deon Cole, a comedian renowned for his light-hearted roles, has taken a daring leap to explore the depths of a complex and dark character in the musical adaptation of The Color Purple. His portrayal of Alfonso, an abusive stepfather, has evoked a surge of strong reactions from audiences across the globe, igniting a spark of controversy both in theatres and the online sphere.

Audience Reaction to Cole’s Portrayal

Among the sea of responses, some expressed their disdain for his character’s cruel and oppressive nature. Cole, during a recent interview, vividly recounted an anecdote about a female audience member who audibly expressed her desire for the characters to slay his role, oblivious to his presence in the audience. Such reactions testify to the raw power of his performance and the emotional chord it has struck among viewers.

Box Office Triumph

The film, helmed by director Blitz Bazawule, has carved its own success story at the box office. Since its release on Christmas Day, it has raked in an impressive $18.15 million domestically, thereby clinching the title of the second highest-grossing holiday release in over a decade. This achievement serves as a testament to the film’s captivating narrative and the compelling performances of its cast.

The Star-Packed Ensemble

The film boasts of a star-studded cast, featuring the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo, among others. Their collective performance has been lauded by critics and audiences alike, adding to the film’s overall appeal and success. Deon Cole, in particular, has been singled out for his brave and evocative portrayal of Alfonso, marking a departure from his usual comedic roles.

Cole’s Experience on the Set

During an interview on The Talk, Cole shared his surreal experience on the set. He expressed his admiration for the film’s fresh take on the original story, which is an adaptation of both the book and the Broadway play. The experience, according to him, was a transformative journey, shedding light on the story’s intricate layers and profound themes.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

