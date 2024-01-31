Denis Villeneuve to Depart from 'Dune' after Third Film; Bradley Cooper Reveals Career Turning Point

Acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has revealed his intention to bid adieu to the 'Dune' franchise after the release of the third installment, 'Dune Messiah'. This announcement has stirred the cinematic world as it comes despite the existence of more books in the 'Dune' series. Villeneuve has expressed concerns about 'IP overload' and believes that his involvement should conclude with 'Dune Messiah'.

End of a Trilogy and A New Beginning

Villeneuve, along with co-writer Jon Spaihts, has shared his vision to develop 'Dune Messiah' as a single film, making it a trilogy. Despite the absence of confirmed plans for this adaptation, the duo's intentions could potentially offer audiences a satisfying conclusion to the franchise. The stars of his films have also expressed enthusiasm about concluding the story with 'Messiah'.

'Dune: Part Two' as a Deciding Factor

'Dune: Part Two' is set to open in theaters on March 1, and its box-office performance will play a crucial role in determining whether Villeneuve will get to realize his 'Dune Messiah'. However, the director has confirmed that he will be working on other projects after concluding the 'Dune' series.

Bradley Cooper's Career Defining Moment

In a separate event, Bradley Cooper, renowned for his role in the ABC series 'Alias', disclosed a career-changing moment during a roundtable discussion with his fellow SAG Award nominees. Cooper credited his casting in the 2005 film 'Wedding Crashers' as a significant break that allowed him to shift his onscreen image from the 'good guy' role. He narrated an inspiring moment on the set, where he was deeply moved by Vince Vaughn's fearless performance and his willingness to fail. This incident left a profound impact on Cooper's approach to acting. Cooper also expressed his readiness to participate in a fourth 'Hangover' movie, citing his strong rapport with the cast and crew, but noted that director Todd Phillips might not be inclined towards creating another sequel.