Arts & Entertainment

Demon Slayer’s Global Impact and the Rise of Godzilla Minus One at the Box Office

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Anime, with its vivid storytelling and intricate illustrations, has long been a pillar of Japanese pop culture. Demon Slayer, a standout in the realm of anime, has now made waves across the globe, altering the landscape of the animation industry worldwide. The 2020 movie sequel, Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, swept international box offices, setting a precedent for the success of Japanese animation abroad and reinforcing the global demand for anime.

Record-Breaking Success

The film’s performance in Japan was mirrored in the United States, where it grossed nearly $50 million. This made it one of the highest-grossing Japanese films in the U.S. market, holding the position of the second-highest-grossing Japanese movie in America for a considerable period. This success has not only illustrated the appeal of anime but has also paved the way for other Japanese animated films to achieve similar mainstream success abroad.

The Rise of Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One, the latest installment in the Godzilla franchise, is an example of such success. This cross-cultural film, co-produced by Japanese and American studios, is quickly rising in the ranks and is predicted to surpass Demon Slayer’s earnings in the U.S. The success of these films highlights the substantial mainstream appeal of Japanese pop culture exports.

Demon Slayer’s Continued Impact

Regardless of the potential loss of its box office standing to Godzilla Minus One, the Demon Slayer franchise remains a powerhouse. It boasts a dedicated fanbase, the continuation of its anime series, and plans for an original animated movie to bridge the upcoming fourth season. The sustained popularity of Demon Slayer stands as a testament to its status as a significant cultural phenomenon, contributing to the ongoing international enthusiasm for anime.

The continued impact of Demon Slayer on the anime industry is profound, with the financial triumph of the Demon Slayer film setting a trend in anime franchise films known as the ‘Mugen Train effect.’ This trend has influenced international fans and raised concerns regarding longer waiting periods and additional costs to access crucial parts of the story. Nevertheless, Demon Slayer’s global impact is indisputable, marking a transformative moment in the history of anime.

Arts & Entertainment Japan United States
