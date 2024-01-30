Demolition of Detroit's Historic National Theatre Paves Way for Future Development

Marking the end of an era, the iconic National Theatre in downtown Detroit, a historic edifice dating back to 1911, has been brought down as part of a future development plan. Orchestrated by Bedrock, the real estate firm owned by Dan Gilbert, the demolition signals the commencement of a new chapter in the city's architectural landscape.

Preserving the Past While Building the Future

The National Theatre, located at 118 Monroe St., was a masterpiece credited to the renowned architect Albert Kahn. Despite being out of use since the 1970s, the theater held a special place in the city's cultural fabric, having served as a vaudeville theater, a movie house, a burlesque show venue, and a site for pornography before closing its doors. In a bid to honor its rich history, the theater's facade was meticulously dismantled and stored, awaiting reincorporation into a new 2,000-seat concert venue.

The Development at Cadillac Square

The taking down of the National Theatre marks the onset of a multiphase development plan, ambitiously named 'The Development at Cadillac Square.' Apart from the concert venue, the plan includes 250 to 280 apartments, 90,000 square feet of retail space, and a mammoth 400,000 square feet of office space. The development timeline sets the stage for construction to kick off in September 2024, starting with the concert venue and a market hall.

A Progressive Timeline

The second phase of the development, featuring the apartments and potentially a grocery store, is projected for October 2026. The final phase, centered around the office space, is slated for 2028. The National Theatre, once listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was part of a 2019 property package deal sold to a Bedrock-related entity. This marks the second historic theater demolition in Detroit, following the United Artists Theatre's destruction in 2022 for a separate redevelopment project.