Demi Moore Dazzles at Good Morning America, Talks New Role and Personal Life

Demi Moore, known for her iconic roles in films such as G.I. Jane and Ghost, made a captivating entrance at Times Square for her Good Morning America appearance. The 61-year-old actress exuded urban chic in an oversized blazer coupled with a black button-up and a black leather midi skirt. Her sophisticated ensemble was enhanced with gold link earrings and a long gold necklace. Moore's constant travel companion, a red and tan long-haired Chihuahua named Pilaf, accompanied her. Pilaf, a color variant rare for the breed, was nestled in Moore's black leather bucket bag. Moore dubbed her tiny canine companion 'the greatest gift that I've ever been given' during her GMA interview.

Moore's '70s Aesthetic and New Role in 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

Bright white leather boots completed Moore's appearance, a nod to the '70s aesthetic. This ties into her current role in the FX drama 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.' where she portrays Ann Woodward, a socialite and widow of banking heir William Woodward Jr. The show delves into the tension between writer Truman Capote and a group of Manhattan socialites after Woodward Jr.'s death in 1955, which was shrouded in scandal. The series boasts a star-studded cast featuring Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Molly Ringwald, Calista Flockhart, and Chlo Sevigny.

Moore’s Upcoming Projects and Personal Life

In addition to 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,' Moore has other projects slated for 2024. During her GMA appearance, Moore also shared insights into her personal life. She recently opened up about her ex-husband Bruce Willis's battle with dementia, urging families to 'let go' of the person their loved one used to be. This candid revelation further underscores Moore's strength and resilience, both as a woman and as an actress, constantly evolving and taking on challenging roles that resonate with her audience.