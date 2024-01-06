en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Delivery Boy’: A Fresh Take on Surrogacy in Marathi Cinema

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Stepping onto the cinematic stage with a topic as sensitive as surrogacy, the Marathi film ‘Delivery Boy’ has garnered substantial attention, its recently unveiled teaser stoking the embers of audience anticipation. The film marks the Marathi cinema debut of Prithvik Pratap, starring alongside Prathamesh Parab and Ankita Lande Patil. The gripping teaser suggests a narrative that sees characters grooming village women for surrogacy, triggering a ripple of questions about the implications of their actions.

Unveiling the Unconventional

The film is presented by Cinepolis and Deepa Nayak, with Lucia Entertainment Productions undertaking the production under the keen eyes of David Nadar. The production also boasts an impressive roster of co-producers, including Felix Nadar, Vikas Shrivastav, Vikas Singh, Raj Dhakad, and Hrishikesh Pandey. The narrative, directed by Mohsin Khan and penned by Ram Khatmode and Vinod Vanave, pledges to navigate its delicate subject matter with a deft touch of humor while delivering a resonating social message.

A Fresh Approach to Surrogacy

Director Khan emphasizes that ‘Delivery Boy’ is a comedy that addresses its themes sensitively, crafted to cater to family audiences. The film’s approach to surrogacy, a topic often shrouded in controversy and misunderstanding, is said to be fresh and relatable. Producer David Nadar echoes this sentiment, remarking on the film’s unique angle on surrogacy that promises to engage audiences on multiple levels.

Anticipation Peaks for ‘Delivery Boy’

With its scheduled release in cinemas on February 9, ‘Delivery Boy’ stands poised on the precipice of a potential wave of critical acclaim and audience appreciation. The film’s unusual blend of humor and sensitive storytelling, coupled with its exploration of the complex issue of surrogacy, makes it a highly anticipated addition to the Marathi film industry. As the curtain rises and the lights dim, one thing is certain: ‘Delivery Boy’ is set to deliver a cinematic experience unlike any other.

Arts & Entertainment India Social Issues
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

