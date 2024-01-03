Delayed Viewing: A Game Changer in Television Ratings

In a new wave of television consumption, delayed viewing is proving to be a game-changer, with ABC’s ‘Disney Family Singalong’ emerging as a potent contender. The charming show has recorded a 3.2 Live+3 rating among the crucial demographic of adults aged 18-49, a score that surpasses that of an encore presentation of ‘The Masked Singer’ by nearly a full point. This feat places ‘Disney Family Singalong’ in the same league as the top non-football broadcasts of the current TV season.

Transforming Television Landscape

Delayed viewing is substantially influencing the television landscape. Other shows benefiting from this trend include ‘Survivor,’ which witnessed an increase to a 2.0 rating from its season average of 1.8, and ‘Station 19,’ which soared 42% to achieve a 1.7 rating, exceeding its average of 1.5. This trend underscores the changing dynamics of television consumption and the rising importance of delayed viewing.

NCIS: A Persistent Leader

In terms of total viewership, ‘NCIS’ continues its reign with an impressive 16.1 million viewers, almost 2 million above its season average after three days of delayed viewing. Despite the rise of other shows, ‘NCIS’ remains a stalwart, consistently garnering a large viewership.

‘Disney Family Singalong’: A Surprising Challenger

However, the ‘Disney Family Singalong’ is not far behind in viewership, holding second place with 12.2 million viewers. This number narrowly edges out ‘Chicago Fire,’ highlighting the Singalong’s popularity and its potential as a strong competitor. This achievement of ‘Disney Family Singalong’ underscores the impact of delayed viewing on television ratings and shows’ standings.