en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Def Leppard’s Phil Collen on Balancing Commercial Success and Artistic Integrity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
Def Leppard’s Phil Collen on Balancing Commercial Success and Artistic Integrity

Def Leppard’s Phil Collen, in a recent interview, shared his thoughts on the delicate balance between commercial success and artistic integrity in the rock music industry. Reflecting on his band’s journey and the evolution of its sound, Collen noted that Def Leppard, from the release of their first single, always aspired to reach large audiences while maintaining their artistic spirit.

Def Leppard: A Journey of Evolution

Def Leppard, in its initial stages, was known for its hard rock sound. However, with the release of their album ‘Pyromania,’ the band started embracing more pop elements. This album marked the debut of Collen after the band parted ways with Pete Willis. The transition towards a poppier sound continued with their subsequent album ‘Hysteria.’ Despite these changes, Collen asserts that Def Leppard succeeded in preserving their integrity.

Contrasting Grit: Def Leppard vs. Guns N’ Roses

Collen also drew a comparison between his band and Guns N’ Roses, another rock band that enjoyed significant success during the same era. Guns N’ Roses catapulted to fame with their debut album ‘Appetite for Destruction’ but succumbed to internal pressures, leading to their disbandment in the 1990s. It wasn’t until years later that the band decided to reunite.

According to Collen, Guns N’ Roses lost some of their integrity, particularly due to the behavior of their lead vocalist, Axl Rose. Rose was known for his unpredictable actions, including canceling shows for various reasons. Collen contrasted this with Def Leppard’s unwavering commitment to their performance and fans. He highlighted their uninterrupted career and dedication to overcoming challenges without disbanding.

Integrity in Rock: A Balancing Act

Collen’s comments shed light on the intricate balance rock bands must maintain between commercial success and artistic integrity. He believes that staying true to one’s craft, even while aiming for mass appeal, is crucial for longevity in the music industry. His perspective provides a unique insight into Def Leppard’s success story and the tough choices bands face in their quest for stardom.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Punk and Hardcore Bands to Ignite D.C.'s Music Scene with Powerful Performances

By BNN Correspondents

Yul Edochie Promises to End Public Criticisms of Estranged Wife

By BNN Correspondents

CD Projekt RED Dismisses Acquisition Rumors, Affirms Commitment to Independence

By Salman Khan

South Africa's iGaming Industry: Growth, Challenges, and Future Prospects

By Salman Khan

Alterations in Batman 141 Spark Curiosity about Future Character Arcs ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 5 mins
Alterations in Batman 141 Spark Curiosity about Future Character Arcs ...
heart comment 0
Phasmophobia Confirmed for PS5 and PSVR2 Release in 2024

By Salman Khan

Phasmophobia Confirmed for PS5 and PSVR2 Release in 2024
Anushka Shetty: A Glimpse into the Life of Tollywood’s Lady Superstar

By BNN Correspondents

Anushka Shetty: A Glimpse into the Life of Tollywood's Lady Superstar
Joanna Lumley Teases Potential Return to ‘Coronation Street’

By BNN Correspondents

Joanna Lumley Teases Potential Return to 'Coronation Street'
Teen Prodigy Breaks Tetris Record, Pushes Limits of Vintage Gaming

By Salman Khan

Teen Prodigy Breaks Tetris Record, Pushes Limits of Vintage Gaming
Latest Headlines
World News
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
10 seconds
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
14 seconds
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
Kyrgios Blames ATP for Djokovic's Injury: A Call for Player Health?
59 seconds
Kyrgios Blames ATP for Djokovic's Injury: A Call for Player Health?
The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays
1 min
The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
2 mins
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
Gary Neville Names Wayne Rooney as His Favorite Manchester United Center-Forward
3 mins
Gary Neville Names Wayne Rooney as His Favorite Manchester United Center-Forward
Gujarat Enhances Public Health Infrastructure: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future
3 mins
Gujarat Enhances Public Health Infrastructure: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future
London's New Year's Eve Fireworks: Celebration, Controversy, and Crime
3 mins
London's New Year's Eve Fireworks: Celebration, Controversy, and Crime
Galleria mellonella Larvae: A Game-Changer in Studying Bacterial Pathogenesis and Antimicrobial Efficacy
3 mins
Galleria mellonella Larvae: A Game-Changer in Studying Bacterial Pathogenesis and Antimicrobial Efficacy
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
22 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
22 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app