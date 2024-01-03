Def Leppard’s Phil Collen on Balancing Commercial Success and Artistic Integrity

Def Leppard’s Phil Collen, in a recent interview, shared his thoughts on the delicate balance between commercial success and artistic integrity in the rock music industry. Reflecting on his band’s journey and the evolution of its sound, Collen noted that Def Leppard, from the release of their first single, always aspired to reach large audiences while maintaining their artistic spirit.

Def Leppard: A Journey of Evolution

Def Leppard, in its initial stages, was known for its hard rock sound. However, with the release of their album ‘Pyromania,’ the band started embracing more pop elements. This album marked the debut of Collen after the band parted ways with Pete Willis. The transition towards a poppier sound continued with their subsequent album ‘Hysteria.’ Despite these changes, Collen asserts that Def Leppard succeeded in preserving their integrity.

Contrasting Grit: Def Leppard vs. Guns N’ Roses

Collen also drew a comparison between his band and Guns N’ Roses, another rock band that enjoyed significant success during the same era. Guns N’ Roses catapulted to fame with their debut album ‘Appetite for Destruction’ but succumbed to internal pressures, leading to their disbandment in the 1990s. It wasn’t until years later that the band decided to reunite.

According to Collen, Guns N’ Roses lost some of their integrity, particularly due to the behavior of their lead vocalist, Axl Rose. Rose was known for his unpredictable actions, including canceling shows for various reasons. Collen contrasted this with Def Leppard’s unwavering commitment to their performance and fans. He highlighted their uninterrupted career and dedication to overcoming challenges without disbanding.

Integrity in Rock: A Balancing Act

Collen’s comments shed light on the intricate balance rock bands must maintain between commercial success and artistic integrity. He believes that staying true to one’s craft, even while aiming for mass appeal, is crucial for longevity in the music industry. His perspective provides a unique insight into Def Leppard’s success story and the tough choices bands face in their quest for stardom.