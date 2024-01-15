Deepika Padukone Sparks Speculation: Rift with Director, Pregnancy Rumors, and More

A wave of intrigue is currently sweeping across Bollywood as popular actress, Deepika Padukone, unfollows Siddharth Anand, the director of her upcoming film ‘Fighter’, on Instagram. This unexpected move, combined with Padukone’s decision to withdraw from media interviews promoting the film, has sparked speculation about a potential fall-out between the actress and the director.

Unraveling the Tangle

Reports suggest that Padukone is displeased with her screen time in ‘Fighter’, which is perceived to be less than that of her co-star Hrithik Roshan. As a result, she has reportedly decided to limit her promotional activities for the film. The sudden absence of mutual followship on Instagram between Padukone and Anand only lends credence to these rumors, leaving fans and industry insiders wondering about the state of their professional relationship.

Health Concerns and Pregnancy Rumors

Adding another layer to the unfolding drama, Padukone was noticeably absent from the film’s trailer launch event due to illness. This unfortunate circumstance, coupled with her recent public statement expressing a desire to become a parent, has given rise to rumors about a potential pregnancy. As these speculations gain momentum, the industry and her fan base are waiting with bated breath for an official announcement.

A Film Amidst Controversy

Despite the swirl of rumors and speculations, anticipation for ‘Fighter’ remains high. The film, slated for release on January 25, 2024, would mark the third collaboration between Padukone and Roshan under the direction of Anand. In the midst of all these controversies, whether the team maintains its unity during the promotional phase remains to be seen.