Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Dance-Off with a Paparazzo Goes Viral

In the glimmering world of Bollywood, stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are not just celebrated for their acting prowess, but also for their affable interactions with fans and paparazzi alike. The couple, recently, had a charming encounter with a paparazzo at Mumbai airport that has since gone viral on social media.

A Dance to Remember

The video, which has rapidly garnered views, shows the paparazzo entertaining the couple with a lively dance performance. The song? ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ from the movie ‘Fighter’, a film that will feature Deepika in a starring role. The couple, fresh from their arrival in Mumbai, stayed in their car but matched the paparazzo’s steps with enthusiasm. The video concludes with Deepika shaking hands with the impromptu dancer, an appreciation of his effort, before they drove away.

Deepika’s Birthday Surprise

This isn’t the first time the couple has had memorable interactions with the paparazzi. Just last week, following Deepika’s 38th birthday, another paparazzo surprised her at the airport with a birthday cake. Ever gracious, Deepika accepted and cut the cake, while Ranveer held the box. Deepika later shared a photo of her birthday celebration featuring a cake inscribed with ‘Happy Birthday baby’ from Ranveer.

Deepika’s Upcoming Collaboration

On the professional front, Deepika is gearing up for her first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan in the film ‘Fighter’. This marks her reunion with director Siddharth Anand, with whom she has worked on movies such as ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ and the 2023 hit ‘Pathaan’. Hrithik and Siddharth also share a successful past with films like ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’ to their credit.