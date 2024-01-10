en English
Arts & Entertainment

Deepfake Scam Uses Taylor Swift Likeness to Promote Nonexistent Le Creuset Giveaway

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
Deepfake Scam Uses Taylor Swift Likeness to Promote Nonexistent Le Creuset Giveaway

In the latest exploit of artificial intelligence, deepfake videos bearing the likeness of global pop sensation Taylor Swift have duped fans on social media platforms. These videos, sophisticatedly generated using cutting-edge AI, falsely endorse a Le Creuset cookware giveaway, enticing viewers to partake in a survey for the non-existent cookware sets. The audience’s trust in the celebrity’s image has been manipulated, highlighting the escalating problem of deepfake scams.

AI’s Dark Side: The Deepfake Scam

The deepfake videos in question are a remarkable demonstration of AI’s potential for misuse. They convincingly imitate Swift’s voice and appearance, falsely claiming that due to a packaging error, 3,000 Le Creuset sets are being given away for free. This scam exploits fans’ trust in the celebrity, demonstrating the nefarious potential of deepfake technology.

Deepfake’s Growing Threat

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has raised an alarm about the surge of such deepfake scams. The organization urges consumers to exercise caution before making purchases based on social media posts, as the products advertised may be substandard or non-existent. The escalating sophistication of these scams underscores the urgency for regulatory measures and accountability from online platforms.

Not Just Taylor Swift: Other Celebrities Targeted

It’s not just Taylor Swift’s fans who have been hoodwinked by deepfake scams. Celebrity figures including Tom Hanks and news host Gayle King have also been impersonated in similar fraudulent schemes. The perpetrators remain unidentified, and neither Le Creuset nor Swift’s representatives have commented on the matter, leaving fans and consumers in a state of uncertainty and apprehension.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

