Decorated Pageant Queen Samantha Washington to Compete in 'The Bachelor'

In a blend of beauty, brains, and brawn, Samantha Washington, a 25-year-old Miami Dolphins cheerleader from Lincoln, Nebraska, is set to compete in the upcoming 28th season of 'The Bachelor.' With an impressive background as a decorated pageant queen, Washington is no stranger to the limelight and the cutthroat competition that accompanies it.

A Queen Ready to Conquer

Washington’s journey to 'The Bachelor' has been nothing short of extraordinary. From her reign as a princess at Disney World to winning the Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen Pageant, she has always shown an unwavering determination. Her crowning glory came in 2017 when she was named Miss Teen Nebraska USA, becoming the first in Nebraska to hold teen titles in both the Miss America and Miss USA organizations. She also secured the position of the second runner-up in the Miss Nebraska USA competitions in 2019 and 2020.

Ready for Love

ABC describes Washington as 'genuine' and 'charismatic,' traits that will serve her well in the quest for love. Ready to get engaged, she looks forward to meeting Joey Graziadei, the 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Graziadei, who previously experienced heartbreak on Season 20 of 'The Bachelorette,' appears to be an ideal match. The anticipation of their potential chemistry is adding a layer of excitement to the upcoming season.

Season of Firsts

The 28th season of 'The Bachelor' promises to deliver a series of firsts. This includes the largest group of women contestants entering the mansion on the first night, alongside a set of competing sisters. Washington, with her distinctive background, is expected to stand out in this diverse crowd. The show will premiere on ABC and will also be available on various streaming platforms, including DirectTV Stream, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu, opening itself to a global audience.