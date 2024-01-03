Decolonizing History: Berlin Exhibition Sheds New Light on Colonial Artifacts

In the heart of Berlin, the Charlottenburg Palace’s new wing became the center of an enlightening exploration of post-colonial history. The exhibition, ‘Prussian Palaces. Colonial Histories,’ sought to recontextualize artifacts with colonial origins, shining a fresh light on their provenance and significance. The show, which ran from July 4 to October 31, attracted over 11,000 visitors who were captivated by the attempt to ‘decolonize’ objects by providing accurate identifications and perspectives from the objects’ countries of origin.

Decolonizing Artifacts

Among the highlights was a small, intricately carved ivory box from Sri Lanka. This artifact had been a victim of Eurocentic interpretations, initially misidentified due to a lack of understanding of its non-European roots. The exhibition sought to correct such errors, with the curatorial team, including research assistant Constantijn Johannes Leliveld, emphasizing the misinformation surrounding such artifacts in European institutions and the crucial importance of giving voice to individuals from the originating countries.

A Jewel in Ivory

Dr. SinhaRaja Tammita-Delgoda, a historian from Colombo, played a decisive role in this endeavor. His input was instrumental in explaining the cultural context and motifs of the ivory box through a documentary titled ‘A Jewel in Ivory.’ This film, along with accompanying texts, worked to dispel misconceptions about the origins of artisans and unfolded a deeper understanding of the artifact’s cultural significance, providing a nuanced take on an artifact that had long been misunderstood.

Understanding Historical Context

Historian Antonio Rojas Castro underscored the necessity of understanding the historical context of objects and people, a lesson that remains pertinent today. The exhibition served as a testament to the evolving and progressive nature of historical understanding, a reminder that history is a living, breathing entity that must be continually reevaluated and reassessed. In its effort to decolonize historical objects, the exhibition at Charlottenburg Palace set a precedent for others to follow, underlining the importance of an inclusive and multidimensional approach to historical artifacts.