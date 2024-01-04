Decades-Long Dream Culminates in Release of ‘The Bastard Sons’

Marking the culmination of a decades-long dream for Cape May County Technical High School graduate Glenn Rodriguez, The Bastard Sons, a gangster-style thriller, is set to debut on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Video On Demand. The film, starring Kevin Interdonato, Roger Matthews, and Frankie Edgar, is an exemplar of perseverance, having undergone over 20 years of development since the initial screenplay draft.

Birth of a Dream

Inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs during his high school years, Rodriguez nursed the dream of making a film that bears the raw and authentic essence of New Jersey, his home state. The dream was revitalized during the COVID-19 pandemic when Interdonato, who has now also taken up the roles of director and co-writer, suggested revising the original draft. Despite the challenges of funding and logistics, Rodriguez’s vision to film in his home state prevailed, underlining New Jersey’s intrinsic role in the narrative.

A New Jersey Story

The Bastard Sons is not just a movie but a testament to the state’s cinematic potential. With its intense action sequences, authentic Jersey settings, and a focus on themes of family, blood, and loyalty, the film reshapes the narrative of New Jersey’s cinematic legacy. The film revolves around the character of Vincent Damiano, a small-town gangster seeking revenge and redemption after his father’s mysterious death.

Winning Recognition and Shaping Trends

The movie has already made its mark on the international stage, having won awards at the AmiCorte Film Festival in Italy. Its release on major streaming platforms reflects the trend of films turning to such services for distribution in the post-COVID era, bypassing traditional theater releases. This move is not just about launching another movie on a streaming platform, but is a bold statement of Rodriguez’s dedication to his craft and his commitment to bringing New Jersey stories to a global audience.