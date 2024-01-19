Debunked: No Sequel for 'The NeverEnding Story' in 2024

The digital realm has become a staging ground for misinformation, and the world of cinema is not immune. Recently, a viral rumor swept across the internet, sparking excitement and nostalgia among fans of the classic 1984 film, The NeverEnding Story. The rumor suggested a sequel was in the works, slated for release in August 2024, with a poster featuring Falkor and the tantalizing tagline: 'The story never ended.' However, this has been confirmed to be nothing more than a well-crafted hoax.

Debunking the Myth

Despite the convincing poster and the prospect of a grown-up Bastian returning to save Fantasia, there is no such project currently in development. The original film did spawn two sequels, but efforts to produce a remake have repeatedly stumbled due to legal obstacles in securing the rights.

The Complex Tapestry of Film Rights

Back in 2009, murmurs of a potential remake circulated, with Warner Bros., Kathleen Kennedy, and Frank Marshall reportedly at the helm. However, the intricate web of rights proved too complex to navigate. In 2022, Deadline reported a renewed interest and offers for the rights to The NeverEnding Story, but no official announcement or confirmation has followed, leaving the film's future uncertain.

Social Media: A Breeding Ground for Misinformation

This incident shines a spotlight on the growing issue of fake movie announcements proliferating across social media platforms. Misinformation, coupled with the power of viral sharing and well-designed posters, has led to unfounded excitement and subsequent disappointment among eager fans. As we navigate the digital sphere, it becomes crucial to approach such news with measured skepticism and verify information from reliable sources.