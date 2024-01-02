en English
Arts & Entertainment

Deborah Willis: From Journalism Aspirant to Acclaimed Author

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
Deborah Willis: From Journalism Aspirant to Acclaimed Author

The journey of a writer is often filled with unexpected turns, and for Deborah Willis, a Canadian author, it began in Calgary, surrounded by an environment of book love fostered by her professor parents. Born into a family with a deep appreciation for literature, Willis initially set out to pursue a career in journalism, a path she believed would satisfy her love for storytelling. However, she soon realized her passion lay not in reporting stories, but in creating them. This revelation led her to pivot from journalism to fiction writing, a switch that would ultimately pave the way for an unexpectedly successful career.

From Munro’s Books to Penguin Canada

After university, Willis found employment at Munro’s Books in Victoria. While working in the bookstore, she dedicated her free time to writing short stories. One of these stories resonated with the bookstore’s owner, who took it upon himself to share it with the head of Penguin Canada. Willis, being realistic about the challenging nature of the publishing industry, did not expect anything to come out of this. Yet, her boss at Munro’s Books believed in her potential to secure a book deal.

The Unexpected Success of ‘Vanishing and Other Stories’

Against her own expectations, Willis received an offer and published her first short-story collection, ‘Vanishing and Other Stories,’ at the age of 27. The collection was immediately well-received, being named a Best Book of 2009 by both the Globe and Mail and NPR, and was also shortlisted for the Governor General’s Award. This early success marked the beginning of Willis’s ascent in the literary world.

Continued Success with ‘The Dark and Other Love Stories’

Willis continued her success with a second collection, ‘The Dark and Other Love Stories.’ This collection saw further acclaim, being long-listed for the Giller Prize and named a best book of the year by multiple publications including the Globe, CBC, and Chatelaine Magazine. Willis’s journey, which began with a love for books and a desire to create stories rather than report them, led her to become an accomplished author, earning recognition from leading literary bodies and publications.

Arts & Entertainment Canada
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

