en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Deborah Roberts Steps Up as New Co-Anchor of ’20/20′, Husband Al Roker Teases ‘Jealousy’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST
Deborah Roberts Steps Up as New Co-Anchor of ’20/20′, Husband Al Roker Teases ‘Jealousy’

In an era where the media landscape is continually evolving, a familiar face, Deborah Roberts, has been announced as the new co-anchor of ABC News 20/20. Teaming up with David Muir, Roberts has been a part of the 20/20 team since 1995, covering an array of profiles and crime cases. In a recent episode of ‘Entertainment Tonight’s ‘Spilling the E-Tea’, her husband, Al Roker, humorously expressed a tinge of jealousy over the onscreen ‘chemistry’ between Roberts and Muir.

A Career Honored with Accolades

Roberts, aged 63, has received a plethora of accolades for her exceptional coverage of world events, including a prestigious Peabody Award, induction into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame, and multiple Emmy Awards. The announcement of her appointment in September 2023 marks a new chapter in her illustrious career.

Replacing Amy Robach

Stepping into the shoes of Amy Robach, Roberts has expressed her honor and pride at assuming the role. Her journey has been significantly influenced by the legendary Barbara Walters, who hired Roberts for 20/20 28 years ago.

‘Be You’: Advice from Al Roker

Al Roker, aged 69, while jesting about his jealousy of the rapport between Roberts and Muir, has always been a pillar of support for his wife. Roker’s advice to Roberts to always ‘be you’ in her journalistic endeavors is a testament to their relationship. Roberts’s excitement about her new role was palpable in a previous Instagram post, where she expressed her thrill and humility to carry forward the legacy that Walters established for women in journalism.

0
Arts & Entertainment Interviews United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
54 mins ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
1 hour ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
EU's Response to Tusk's Controversial Actions in Poland Raises Questions of Double Standards
58 seconds
EU's Response to Tusk's Controversial Actions in Poland Raises Questions of Double Standards
Historic Third Term for DPP: Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan's Presidential Election
2 mins
Historic Third Term for DPP: Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan's Presidential Election
Gyairon Martis: The Bonaire Ambassador Making Waves in Multiple Sports
3 mins
Gyairon Martis: The Bonaire Ambassador Making Waves in Multiple Sports
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
54 mins
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
1 hour
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
1 hour
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
3 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app