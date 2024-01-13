Deborah Roberts Steps Up as New Co-Anchor of ’20/20′, Husband Al Roker Teases ‘Jealousy’

In an era where the media landscape is continually evolving, a familiar face, Deborah Roberts, has been announced as the new co-anchor of ABC News 20/20. Teaming up with David Muir, Roberts has been a part of the 20/20 team since 1995, covering an array of profiles and crime cases. In a recent episode of ‘Entertainment Tonight’s ‘Spilling the E-Tea’, her husband, Al Roker, humorously expressed a tinge of jealousy over the onscreen ‘chemistry’ between Roberts and Muir.

A Career Honored with Accolades

Roberts, aged 63, has received a plethora of accolades for her exceptional coverage of world events, including a prestigious Peabody Award, induction into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame, and multiple Emmy Awards. The announcement of her appointment in September 2023 marks a new chapter in her illustrious career.

Replacing Amy Robach

Stepping into the shoes of Amy Robach, Roberts has expressed her honor and pride at assuming the role. Her journey has been significantly influenced by the legendary Barbara Walters, who hired Roberts for 20/20 28 years ago.

‘Be You’: Advice from Al Roker

Al Roker, aged 69, while jesting about his jealousy of the rapport between Roberts and Muir, has always been a pillar of support for his wife. Roker’s advice to Roberts to always ‘be you’ in her journalistic endeavors is a testament to their relationship. Roberts’s excitement about her new role was palpable in a previous Instagram post, where she expressed her thrill and humility to carry forward the legacy that Walters established for women in journalism.