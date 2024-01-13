en English
Arts & Entertainment

Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia’s Political Shifts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:03 pm EST
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia’s Political Shifts

In the midst of Australia’s national debate over the Voice to Parliament referendum, Deborah Mailman, the lead actress of the political drama ‘Total Control’, has found a renewed commitment to narrating First Nations stories. While the country grapples with the representation and recognition of First Nations people, Mailman was engrossed in filming the final season of the show. Her character, Alex Irving, emerges as a significant figure in Australian politics, culminating in the appointment of the nation’s first Indigenous prime minister.

A Mirror to Real-life Events

‘Total Control’ adeptly mirrors contemporary events and tackles pertinent themes such as reconciliation, land rights, autonomy, treaties, and the personal sacrifices intrinsic to political life. Mailman acknowledges the gravity and responsibility that comes with depicting these issues during a pivotal moment in Australia’s history. The series also seems to anticipate real political shifts, as evident in the ‘teal wave’ in the 2022 federal election and the formation of a government led by a coalition of independents, as depicted in the show.

Reflecting the Current Political Landscape

The final season of ‘Total Control’ delineates the evolving political landscape, showcasing the surge of independent voters and a multicultural parliament. The series aims to illuminate the complexities faced by First Nations MPs and the broader political dynamics in Australia. As the country navigates these significant changes, the series paints a vivid picture of the realities faced by those at the epicenter of these shifts.

Airing on ABC TV and ABC iview

The highly anticipated final season of ‘Total Control’ is set to premiere on ABC TV and ABC iview. As viewers tune in, they will witness the culmination of a series that has not only entertained but also sparked crucial conversations about representation, diversity, and the role of First Nations people in shaping Australia’s political landscape.

Arts & Entertainment Australia Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

