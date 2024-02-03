Debbie Horton Joins Johnny Cash Tribute: A Fusion of Music and Memory

In an unprecedented fusion of music and memory, Debbie Horton, the only woman to have played lead guitar for the legendary Johnny Cash, will grace the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on February 7, as part of Johnny Cash -- The Official Concert Experience. This unique concert promises an amalgamation of live music, archival footage, and personal anecdotes, all converging to recreate the magic of a Cash performance.

Recapturing the Magic of Cash

The concert showcases a band cherry-picked through stringent national auditions, playing in perfect harmony with on-screen projections of Cash's performances. The setlist includes some of Cash's most iconic songs, such as "Folsom Prison Blues," "Ring of Fire," and "I Walk the Line." The show also features personal stories shared by Cash's son, John Carter, adding another layer of depth to the immersive experience.

A Personal Connection

For Horton, her association with Cash stretches back to her childhood, culminating in a life-altering moment when she played lead guitar for him on stage at his behest. That pivotal experience opened a floodgate of opportunities, ushering in a fruitful music career that recently saw her debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

Truth and Authenticity in Music

At the heart of the concert is an endeavor to replicate the electrifying atmosphere of a live Cash concert. With the live band performing in sync with footage of Cash, the audience is transported back in time, as if attending a live Cash concert. Horton underscores the enduring relevance of Cash's music, emphasizing its timeless appeal to audiences of all ages, and the truth and authenticity that remain its cornerstone.