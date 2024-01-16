'Death & Other Details' Episode 3: Unraveling Imogene Scott's Deep Mystery

The upcoming episode of the gripping television series 'Death & Other Details' is poised to hit the screens on January 23, 2024. Conceived by the creative minds of Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss, the show delves into the enigmatic life of Imogene Scott who unwittingly becomes the center of a complex murder mystery.

A Tantalizing Plot

The story revolves around Scott, who inexplicably finds herself implicated in a locked-room murder mystery. With the walls of suspicion closing in around her, she joins forces with Rufus Coteworth, a former detective of repute. Together, they navigate the labyrinth of clues and deception in a desperate attempt to uncover the truth and clear Scott's name.

Release Details

The third episode of the series, intriguingly titled 'Troublesome', is set to be unveiled on Hulu. While the exact timing of the release hasn't been specified, Hulu generally makes new episodes available at 12:01 A.M. ET. The episode is expected to hold viewers in its thrall for 47 minutes, further deepening the narrative and unfolding new aspects of the mystery.

How to Watch

Viewers will need a Hulu subscription to immerse themselves in the unfolding drama. Hulu's basic plan, which includes advertisements, is priced at $7.99 per month. Those preferring an uninterrupted viewing experience can opt for the ad-free plan at $17.99 per month. As the series further unravels, fans can look forward to an escalating suspense and the promise of unexpected twists.

The series, which made its debut on January 16, 2024, has since enticed viewers with its compelling storyline and well-rounded characters. As 'Death & Other Details' progresses, viewers worldwide eagerly await the revelations of the third episode, set to unravel on January 23, 2024.