'Death in Paradise' Welcomes Back Original Cast Member in 1,000th Episode

In a thrilling turn of events, the BBC series 'Death in Paradise' is set to welcome back an original cast member, Sean Maguire, for its 1,000th episode airing on Sunday, February 4th. More than a decade after his debut as Marlon Collins in 2010, Maguire's return is causing a stir, especially for the current lead actor, Ralf Little, who portrays Neville Parker.

Revisiting Familiar Faces

Little's playful annoyance at Maguire's return stems from the fact that it makes him the only other actor apart from Little himself to have graced the show twice. Notably, Little still holds a unique milestone in the history of the show, having portrayed two different characters. His initial appearance was in 2014 as a unique character, before stepping into the lead role in 2020.

Despite his jestful irritation, Little speaks highly of his co-star, describing Maguire as fun, funny, professional, and a brilliant actor. The upcoming series will also see an array of guest stars, including the likes of Hayley Mills, Richard Fleeshman, and Pearce Quigley.

Guest Stars and Industry Legends

Little shared his experiences working with these guests, particularly expressing admiration for Hayley Mills. He described the veteran actress as a professional and endearing industry legend. This testament to Mills' professionalism is a nod to the show's tradition of hosting a revolving cast of guest stars, which has contributed to its dedicated following over the years.

'Death in Paradise': A Unique Blend

'Death in Paradise' artfully combines elements of a detective series with the idyllic setting of a fictional Caribbean island. The return of Sean Maguire, the first guest star to reprise their role since the show's inception, adds another layer of excitement to the series. Alongside the familiar faces of Little and Don Warrington, the show promises a compelling narrative for its viewers.

To mark the milestone, the 1,000th episode will revolve around a celebration for Commissioner Selwyn Patterson's fifty years of police service. However, the festivities take a dark turn when Patterson is shot by a mysterious assassin. As the series gears up to start airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on February 4th, 2024, fans await with bated breath for another dose of 'Death in Paradise' intrigue.