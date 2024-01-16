DEARI's 'Falling': A New Vocal House Anthem Rising in the EDM Scene

UK's emerging talent, DEARI, has made a new addition to the vocal house scene with his latest release, 'Falling.' The track, characterized by its captivating synths and unforgettable vocals, stands as a testament to DEARI's distinctive sound and meticulous attention to detail.

Advertisment

DEARI Ascends with 'Falling'

'Falling' is not merely a song; it's a journey that evokes a range of emotions as it progresses. The track is a clear demonstration of DEARI's innate ability to craft music that is as profound as it is dance-inducing. Drawing inspiration from industry titans such as Calvin Harris, Sonny Fodera, and The Chainsmokers, DEARI is clearly aiming high with his sights set on international success.

Previous Success and Future Aspirations

Advertisment

DEARI is no stranger to creating compelling music that captivates listeners. His previous hit, 'Unstoppable,' featuring Rosie May, garnered considerable attention and set the stage for his continuing success. With 'Falling,' DEARI is expected to further cement his status in the electronic dance music community.

'Falling' under Vivifier Records

Released under the esteemed Vivifier Records, 'Falling' is a blend of uplifting synths and memorable vocals designed to create an engaging, dance-triggering experience. The track is now available for listening on all major streaming platforms, allowing listeners across the globe to fully immerse themselves in the sonic journey that DEARI has skillfully crafted.