Arts & Entertainment

Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador’s Newest Members of the Order of Canada

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:31 am EST
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador’s Newest Members of the Order of Canada

Two luminaries from Newfoundland and Labrador, Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire, have been bestowed the honor of induction into the Order of Canada, one of the country’s most distinguished civilian accolades. This induction ceremony, which took place under the watchful eye of Governor General Mary Simon, recognizes their remarkable contributions to their respective fields and to Canadian society at large.

Deantha Rae Edmunds: A Melodic Pioneer

Deantha Rae Edmunds, who has etched her name in history as Canada’s first Inuk opera singer, is hailed for her pioneering strides in the arts. She is celebrated not only for her original compositions but also for her role in mentoring young Indigenous artists, fostering a new generation of creative talent. Her induction into the Order of Canada underscores her significant contributions to the enrichment of the Canadian cultural landscape.

Francine Lemire: A Paragon of Perseverance and Care

Francine Lemire’s dual achievements have garnered her a rightful place in the Order of Canada. Her outstanding success as a Paralympic gold medalist in cross-country skiing in 1988 is a testament to her determination and athletic prowess. In addition, Lemire has made significant strides in family medicine within the province, providing an invaluable service to her community. The Order of Canada’s recognition of Lemire underlines the importance of her contributions to both sport and healthcare.

The Order of Canada: A Testament to Exceptional Contribution

The Order of Canada symbolizes excellence and dedication, recognizing individuals who have demonstrated tenacity, ingenuity, and community spirit. The induction of individuals like Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire reaffirms the order’s commitment to honoring those who strive for their best and inspire others. Their induction, along with those of other noteworthy figures, illuminates the remarkable stories of resilience, ambition, and contribution that continue to shape Canadian society.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Sports
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

