Dean Lewis Releases Poignant New Single 'Memories'

Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis has unveiled his latest single 'Memories', a heart-rending reflection on the anguish of losing a cherished friendship. The track, released on 2nd February 2024, is a collaboration with Jon Hume, renowned for his work with artists like Calum Scott, Bebe Rexha, and Jamie Miller.

'Memories': A Glimpse into Dean Lewis's Upcoming Album

Following his previous release 'Trust Me Mate', 'Memories' sets the stage for what to anticipate from Lewis's imminent third studio album, set to be released under Island Records Australia/UMA later this year. The song delves into Lewis's personal struggles of failing to connect with a close friend of three years, amplifying the sentiments of seclusion and appreciation for the moments they shared.

Lewis's Rising Success

Dean Lewis has had a triumphant year. His Future Is Bright World Tour was a hit, his music accumulated over 2.3 billion streams, and he secured a high ranking on platforms such as TikTok and Spotify. These achievements have cemented Lewis as one of the top Australian artists. As the opening act for James Arthur's UK and Ireland arena tour in March, Lewis's star only continues to ascend.

A Song Resonating with Fans

'Memories' has resonated deeply with fans, demonstrating that Lewis's songwriting prowess extends beyond his already impressive discography. With the successful launch of 'Memories' and the anticipation for his forthcoming album, the Australian singer-songwriter solidifies his place as a formidable artist in the global music scene.