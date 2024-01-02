‘Deal or No Deal’ Makes Comeback with Special Coronation Street Episode

In an electrifying turn of events, the fan-favorite gameshow ‘Deal or No Deal’ has announced its return after a hiatus of seven years. The show is set to captivate audiences once again with a special episode featuring a Coronation Street legend. The return of this iconic series, which has been off the air since 2017, is scheduled to air on January 7, 2024.

Stephen Mulhern, The New Torchbearer

Replacing the much-admired Noel Edmonds, Stephen Mulhern is the new host at the helm of ‘Deal or No Deal.’ Recently named as the new co-host for ‘Dancing on Ice,’ Mulhern expressed his excitement about hosting the show and shared his at-home practice sessions. His passion for the show is palpable, indicating a promising future for the revived series.

Special Episode Featuring Coronation Street’s Legend

The imminent special episode of ‘Deal or No Deal’ is slated to star the actor who plays Steve McDonald on Coronation Street. This follows the participation of former footballer Michael Owen in a celebrity special, marking the show’s return between November and December of the previous year. The participation of the widely recognized Coronation Street actor is sure to add to the show’s appeal.

Simon Gregson’s Reflections on Coronation Street

Simon Gregson, famous for his enduring role on Coronation Street, looked back on his challenging initial decade on the show during the 1990s. He described the period as ‘hell,’ attributing the struggle to the negative reception of his character. Now, however, Gregson appreciates his work on the show more than ever, acknowledging that the benefits increase with age and tenure. His reflections on the past and his participation in ‘Deal or No Deal’ are set to add a new dimension to his varied career.