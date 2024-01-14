‘Dead in America’: DC Comics Revives John Constantine: Hellblazer

DC Comics has breathed new life into the much-loved John Constantine: Hellblazer series with a fresh installment, ‘Dead in America,’ three years post the series’ abrupt cancellation. The series’ original writer, Si Spurrier, known for his vocal disappointment over the cancellation during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, has returned to the drawing board to continue the narrative. He teams up again with visual artist Aaron Campbell, together rekindling the dark and mature essence of the character John Constantine, a quality that garnered praise for the original series launched in 2019.

Reviving a Cherished Narrative

The series’ discontinuation was a result of low sales, a decision that led to widespread disappointment and anger among fans and Spurrier himself. The writer’s frustration was no secret, as he made his feelings known through a blog post that quickly went viral. As per industry norms, comic book series cancellations usually pave way for new creative directions and teams. However, ‘Dead in America’ stands as an exception, continuing directly from the 2019 run, a rare phenomenon in the realm of comic book publishing.

An Eerie Start

The new series begins amidst chilling scenes set around the famous Hollywood sign and the folklore-based Fountain of Youth, aiming to update fans on the previous storyline’s characters and unresolved plots. The narrative follows John Constantine on a run in America, cheating death yet again despite his decaying body and a murder accusation hanging over his head. Here, the Dream itself seeks John’s help to halt something dreadful that has taken root in America.

Testament to Faith and Support

The return of Hellblazer, complete with the original creative team, is a testament to DC Comics’ faith in the project and the overwhelming fan support that played a crucial role in resurrecting this version of John Constantine. Spurrier’s personal connection to the character and the narrative is palpable. He has often spoken about the impact of the series’ cancellation on him. The team’s second act, narrated in extended 28-page issues, is ambitious and promises to be unmissable, reaffirming their successful first run which was hailed as the best-reviewed comic of 2020.