DC's 'Superman Superstars' Series Unveils New Crossover Event: 'House of Brainiacs'

The world of DC's 'Superman Superstars' is set to evolve with its new narrative, 'House of Brainiacs', starting in April 2024. This gripping three-month storyline will see Superman and other DC superheroes, including Power Girl and Green Lantern, rise against the villainous Brainiac and his unleashed army of Czarnians.

Initiation of the Crossover: Action Comics 1064

The event will kick off with Action Comics 1064 making its debut on April 9. Penned by Joshua Williamson and visually brought to life by artist Rafa Sandoval, this issue will see the Super-Family and Metropolis superheroes stand against Brainiac's forces. The narrative will also raise questions about Brainiac's motives beyond his typical collections. In the same vein, Green Lantern 10, releasing on the same day, will extend the narrative through 'Guy's Bogus Lobo Adventure'. Crafted by Jeremy Adams and artist Kevin Maguire, this issue will add another layer to the unfolding saga.

Superman and Lobo: An Unlikely Alliance

The storyline continues to unfold with Superman 13 releasing the following week. The narrative will take an unexpected turn as Superman and Lobo form an alliance to locate the Lobo Army and Brainiac. As the plot thickens, Power Girl 8, scheduled for release on April 23, will portray Power Girl as Metropolis' lone defender in the aftermath of Brainiac's assault.

Concluding the Month: Superman: House of Brainiac Special 1

The first month of the 'House of Brainiac' saga will culminate with the Superman: House of Brainiac Special 1 on April 30. Co-written by Mark Russell and Joshua Williamson, this special issue will delve into Brainiac's past connections with Lobo and Czarnia. The narrative will also weave in subplots involving characters Lois Lane, Perry White, and Amanda Waller, offering a rich tapestry of interconnected storylines. All issues will be available for preorder from January 19, providing fans with an opportunity to secure their copies in advance.

The 'House of Brainiacs' crossover event promises to be a riveting chapter in the 'Superman Superstars' series, bringing together a diverse roster of DC superheroes. As Brainiac's army descends upon the world, the stakes are raised, and the heroes are tested, providing a narrative that is as engaging as it is action-packed.