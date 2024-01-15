DC Studios’ ‘Creature Commandos’ to Feature Circe, Voiced by Anya Chalotra

James Gunn, the mastermind behind DC Studios, has confirmed the inclusion of the character Circe, an antagonist from Wonder Woman, in the anticipated animated series ‘Creature Commandos.’ The character will be brought to life by the talented Anya Chalotra. Despite last year’s actors’ and writers’ strike that shook the industry, the series remains on course for a 2024 release. The animation was unaffected by the strike and the voice recording had been fortuitously completed in advance.

A Diverse Cast for ‘Creature Commandos’

The series boasts a diverse cast including the likes of Frank Grillo, David Harbour, Indira Varma, Alan Tudyk, Zo G.I. Robot and Weasel, Maria Bakalova, Steve Agee, and Viola Davis. Gunn’s brilliance extends beyond the direction, as he has also penned all seven episodes of ‘Creature Commandos.’ The series forms part of a grander strategy to seamlessly merge animation, live action, television, movies, and games within the unified DC Universe.

DC Universe Expansion

The expansion of the DC Universe will officially kick off with ‘Creature Commandos’ and the movie ‘Superman: Legacy,’ slated for release on July 11, 2025. The cast members are anticipated to reprise their characters across different formats, creating a truly immersive experience for the audience.

Anya Chalotra as Circe

In the comics, Circe is portrayed as an ancient Greek sorceress who has tangled with Wonder Woman and Superman in various storylines. The series, set to be released in late 2024 on Max, will also feature other characters such as Frankenstein's Monster, The Bride, Dr. Nina Mazursky, Dr. Phosphorus, Weasel, and G.I. Robot, Rick Flag Sr., and John Economos.