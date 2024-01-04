DC Comics Unleashes ‘The Gallery’: A New Threat for the Flash

In the heart of DC Comics’ universe, an unanticipated menace surfaces for Wally West, renowned as the Flash, in a novel form of an anti-speedster weapon. This weapon, christened as the Gallery, exists outside the boundaries of time and space, offering serenity which ironically poses a threat to the Flash. With every passing moment in this tranquil environment, Wally’s memory gradually fades away.

Unveiling the Gallery

Introduced in the third issue of The Flash and further explored in the fourth, the Gallery is depicted as an idyllic garden-like expanse adorned with statues of Wally’s beloved ones. This space, however, is an enigma where measures of time, memory, and motion hold no relevance, encapsulating the essence of the present moment.

The Threat Looms

The peril lies not merely in Wally’s impending loss of identity but also in the addictive tranquility of the Gallery. The allure of this peace could drive the Flash to willingly surrender himself to this immobilizing trap. The narrative, crafted by writer Si Spurrier and artist Mike Deodato Jr., mirrors the concept of the Black Mercy from Superman Annual 11. The Black Mercy, a plant that ensnares individuals into a dream of their perfect life by manipulating their brain’s pleasure centers, finds a parallel in the purpose of the Gallery.

Challenging the Flash

The Gallery ensnares Wally in a serenity that his super speed fails to shatter, thereby posing one of the most formidable threats ever faced by the Flash. The fourth issue of The Flash, complemented by the artistic contributions of colorist Trish Mulvihill and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, continues Wally’s expedition through the ‘Spooky Speed Force stuff’ and the trials of slipping through various existential planes.