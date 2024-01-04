en English
Arts & Entertainment

DC Comics Unleashes ‘The Gallery’: A New Threat for the Flash

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
DC Comics Unleashes 'The Gallery': A New Threat for the Flash

In the heart of DC Comics’ universe, an unanticipated menace surfaces for Wally West, renowned as the Flash, in a novel form of an anti-speedster weapon. This weapon, christened as the Gallery, exists outside the boundaries of time and space, offering serenity which ironically poses a threat to the Flash. With every passing moment in this tranquil environment, Wally’s memory gradually fades away.

Unveiling the Gallery

Introduced in the third issue of The Flash and further explored in the fourth, the Gallery is depicted as an idyllic garden-like expanse adorned with statues of Wally’s beloved ones. This space, however, is an enigma where measures of time, memory, and motion hold no relevance, encapsulating the essence of the present moment.

The Threat Looms

The peril lies not merely in Wally’s impending loss of identity but also in the addictive tranquility of the Gallery. The allure of this peace could drive the Flash to willingly surrender himself to this immobilizing trap. The narrative, crafted by writer Si Spurrier and artist Mike Deodato Jr., mirrors the concept of the Black Mercy from Superman Annual 11. The Black Mercy, a plant that ensnares individuals into a dream of their perfect life by manipulating their brain’s pleasure centers, finds a parallel in the purpose of the Gallery.

Challenging the Flash

The Gallery ensnares Wally in a serenity that his super speed fails to shatter, thereby posing one of the most formidable threats ever faced by the Flash. The fourth issue of The Flash, complemented by the artistic contributions of colorist Trish Mulvihill and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, continues Wally’s expedition through the ‘Spooky Speed Force stuff’ and the trials of slipping through various existential planes.

Arts & Entertainment Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

