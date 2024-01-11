en English
Arts & Entertainment

DC Comics Revives Prez Series for Young Adults Amid 2024 Elections

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:07 pm EST
DC Comics is breathing fresh life into the acclaimed Prez graphic novel series through a strategic rebranding, aiming to captivate the young adult (YA) audience. This move is timed to coincide with the 2024 election year, a period of heightened political engagement in both the United States and the United Kingdom. The series, a satirical masterpiece, was initially published during the 2015-2016 election cycle and tells a tale that resonates with the current time.

From Corndog Girl to Teenage President

Prez spins the story of America’s first teenage president, Betty Ross, fondly known as ‘Corndog Girl.’ Her path to power is a unique one – she clinches the presidency via Twitter in a futuristic 2046. The narrative offers a critique of a possible political climate where age restrictions on candidates are nonexistent, corporations have the liberty to run for office, and elections are conducted on social media platforms. This innovative concept is a reflection on modern society’s integration of politics and technology.

Unpacking the New Edition

The revamped edition of Prez is not just a repackaging of the original series. It includes the original Prez series, issues 1-6, a short from Catwoman Election Night 1, DC Sneak Peek: Prez 1, and a newly minted short story. The creative team behind this new edition includes Mark Russell, acclaimed for his satirical prowess, alongside artists Ben Caldwell and Dominike “Domo” Stanton. Their combined talents have breathed new life into this political satire, making it more relevant and appealing to the current generation.

A Storied History

Prez boasts a long and storied history since its inception by Joe Simon and Jerry Grandenetti in 1972. The series first introduced readers to Prez Rickard, the original teenage president. Over the years, the character has undergone various adaptations and made appearances in iconic series like Neil Gaiman’s Sandman and Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Strikes Again. The decision to repackage and reintroduce this series is indicative of DC Comics’ strategy to tap into the burgeoning YA graphic novel market. It also mirrors the company’s shift in focus to cater to the evolving demands of comic book stores and young readers alike.

With the new edition set to hit the shelves on June 4th, 2024, readers are eagerly anticipating the return of this whimsical yet poignant political satire.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

