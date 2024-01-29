DC Comics Reveals Magog's Deepened Backstory: From Tragedy to Threat

In the latest issues of Batman/Superman: World's Finest, DC Comics has delved deeper into the backstory of Magog, a character first introduced in the Kingdom Come miniseries nearly three decades ago. The narrative now reveals that Magog, whose real name is David Sikela, also known as Boy Thunder, hails from a parallel universe akin to Superman's.

Discovery of Boy Thunder

On Earth Prime (Earth 0), Batman and Superman discovered Sikela. Following a pattern similar to Superman's, they took him under their wing. However, Sikela's past is tainted by a heart-wrenching tragedy. He was abducted and brutally tortured by the notorious villain, the Joker. This traumatic experience culminated in Sikela's solemn pledge to annihilate the Joker if presented with an opportunity - a promise that set off alarms for Batman and Superman.

Destined to Walk the Path of Magog

The ghost of Sikela's vow casts a long shadow over his destiny, hinting at a future reminiscent of the Kingdom Come narrative. In this storyline, Sikela, having transformed into Magog, kills the Joker. His transformation and deeds eventually lead to Superman's retirement and the emergence of a new generation of more violent heroes.

The Role of Gog in Sikela's Transformation

A pivotal turning point in Sikela's journey is his encounter with Gog, a deity from a primordial Earth. Gog seeks to harness Sikela's ability to move across the Multiverse for waging a war against Apokolips. Despite the concerted efforts of Batman and Superman from Earth Prime and Earth 22 to prevent this, Sikela inevitably becomes Magog.

Mark Waid, a key figure in shaping Magog's narrative, hints that even with the character's redefined origin, his destiny to turn into the Joker's murderer, as portrayed in Kingdom Come, might remain unaltered.