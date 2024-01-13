Dazey Phase: A Beacon of Hope for Central New York’s Film Industry

In the heart of Syracuse, New York, a dynamic film production company, Dazey Phase, is weaving a compelling narrative of success and industry growth. Founded by siblings Jake and Eva Casey during the pandemic’s grip, the company has swiftly emerged as a vibrant force in the film industry. Amidst global uncertainty, Jake Casey returned from his career in New York City as a dancer and actor, and together with Eva, embarked on a cinematic journey that’s now making waves across the nation.

Critical Acclaim for ‘Egghead and Twinkie’

The company’s most significant accomplishment to date is the coming-of-age comedy ‘Egghead and Twinkie.’ As consulting producers, the Caseys’ creative influence is evident in the film’s unique blend of humor and emotional depth. The film has already garnered five awards at film festivals, with the most recent accolade bestowed in Austin, Texas. The recognition reaffirms the company’s commitment to producing quality films that resonate with audiences on a profound level.

Promoting Central New York’s Film Industry

However, the achievements of Dazey Phase extend beyond the creation of award-winning content. The company is earnestly committed to developing Central New York’s film industry, a goal that stems from Jake Casey’s personal experience. Having once had to migrate from Syracuse to pursue his artistic dreams, Jake is now determined to ensure others don’t have to leave home to fulfill theirs. Dazey Phase is actively encouraging industry professionals to consider Central New York as a viable location for film productions.

Ahead: The Sundance Film Festival

As part of this ambitious vision, Jake Casey is preparing to attend the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, one of the most prestigious film festivals in the United States. His goal is not just to network with industry professionals but to champion Central New York as an emerging film hub. This initiative stands to create more job opportunities within the local film industry, which has already seen growth due to the influence of American High Studios.

In an era defined by change and adaptation, Dazey Phase is not just surviving but thriving, painting a hopeful picture for the future of the film industry in Central New York.