en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Dazey Phase: A Beacon of Hope for Central New York’s Film Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
Dazey Phase: A Beacon of Hope for Central New York’s Film Industry

In the heart of Syracuse, New York, a dynamic film production company, Dazey Phase, is weaving a compelling narrative of success and industry growth. Founded by siblings Jake and Eva Casey during the pandemic’s grip, the company has swiftly emerged as a vibrant force in the film industry. Amidst global uncertainty, Jake Casey returned from his career in New York City as a dancer and actor, and together with Eva, embarked on a cinematic journey that’s now making waves across the nation.

Critical Acclaim for ‘Egghead and Twinkie’

The company’s most significant accomplishment to date is the coming-of-age comedy ‘Egghead and Twinkie.’ As consulting producers, the Caseys’ creative influence is evident in the film’s unique blend of humor and emotional depth. The film has already garnered five awards at film festivals, with the most recent accolade bestowed in Austin, Texas. The recognition reaffirms the company’s commitment to producing quality films that resonate with audiences on a profound level.

Promoting Central New York’s Film Industry

However, the achievements of Dazey Phase extend beyond the creation of award-winning content. The company is earnestly committed to developing Central New York’s film industry, a goal that stems from Jake Casey’s personal experience. Having once had to migrate from Syracuse to pursue his artistic dreams, Jake is now determined to ensure others don’t have to leave home to fulfill theirs. Dazey Phase is actively encouraging industry professionals to consider Central New York as a viable location for film productions.

Ahead: The Sundance Film Festival

As part of this ambitious vision, Jake Casey is preparing to attend the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, one of the most prestigious film festivals in the United States. His goal is not just to network with industry professionals but to champion Central New York as an emerging film hub. This initiative stands to create more job opportunities within the local film industry, which has already seen growth due to the influence of American High Studios.

In an era defined by change and adaptation, Dazey Phase is not just surviving but thriving, painting a hopeful picture for the future of the film industry in Central New York.

0
Arts & Entertainment Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
48 seconds ago
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
Hollywood actor Rob Lowe, at the prime age of 59, recently shared his personal essentials for maintaining his health and appearance in an interview with USA Today. Lowe, known for his youthful appearance and energetic performances, highlights the importance of getting ample sleep. In fact, he claims he would take 12 hours if possible, and
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
The CW Unveils New Logo and Branding Ahead of Critics Choice Awards
9 mins ago
The CW Unveils New Logo and Branding Ahead of Critics Choice Awards
Wu-Tang Clan Ignites CES with Electric Performance, Teases Las Vegas Residency
12 mins ago
Wu-Tang Clan Ignites CES with Electric Performance, Teases Las Vegas Residency
EeZee Global Mindustry Conference: Charting the Future of Gospel Music
6 mins ago
EeZee Global Mindustry Conference: Charting the Future of Gospel Music
Dsquared2's Transformative Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Unveiled at Milan Fashion Week Men's
6 mins ago
Dsquared2's Transformative Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Unveiled at Milan Fashion Week Men's
Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra Begins 2024 with Dynamic Compositions
8 mins ago
Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra Begins 2024 with Dynamic Compositions
Latest Headlines
World News
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
49 seconds
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
1 min
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
LSU Gymnastics Triumphs Over Ohio State: A Display of High-Caliber Performances
1 min
LSU Gymnastics Triumphs Over Ohio State: A Display of High-Caliber Performances
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
3 mins
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations
3 mins
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations
Fred Warner Tops 2023 NFL All-Pro Selections, Leading Utah's Strong Presence
4 mins
Fred Warner Tops 2023 NFL All-Pro Selections, Leading Utah's Strong Presence
WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States
4 mins
WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States
Ish Sodhi's Spectacular Catch Sparks New Zealand's Victory Over Pakistan
5 mins
Ish Sodhi's Spectacular Catch Sparks New Zealand's Victory Over Pakistan
Balyko Dominates at ONE Championship, Secures $10,000 Bonus
6 mins
Balyko Dominates at ONE Championship, Secures $10,000 Bonus
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app