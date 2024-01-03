Daze Between New Orleans Event to Return in 2024

The vibrant and musically diverse city of New Orleans is once again preparing to host the Daze Between event for 2024. This eclectic two-day festival, scheduled to coincide with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, is set to occur from April 30 to May 1. The chosen venue, Faubourg Brewing Co, preserves the tradition of previous years, promising an atmosphere steeped in history and local culture.

An Eclectic Celebration of Music

While the lineup for the 2024 event is not yet announced, spectators can anticipate a vibrant array of musical talent. The 2023 event boasted a diverse roster featuring Goose, David Shaw, Tank and The Bangas, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Neal Frances, Lawrence, Melt, Eggy, Honey Island Swamp Band, among others. The festival is known for its wide-ranging musical genres including jam, jazz, folk, funk, and more, all of which reflect the rich and varied musical culture that New Orleans is celebrated for.

More Than Just Music

Beyond the music, the Daze Between event offers attendees an immersive cultural experience. Festival-goers can expect not only to be treated to music on two stages, but also a selection of traditional local cuisine and beers. This blend of sensory experiences captures the essence of New Orleans, making it more than just a music festival, but a vibrant celebration of the city’s unique culture.

Stay Tuned for More

Details about the upcoming event and its offerings are yet to be fully unveiled. Those interested are encouraged to keep an eye on the official Daze Between New Orleans website for further announcements and information. As the event draws closer, anticipation builds for what promises to be another unforgettable celebration of music and culture in the heart of New Orleans.