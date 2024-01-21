Dayton Record Fair: A Musical Treat for Collectors and Enthusiasts Alike

On Sunday, February 11, an event that promises to be a paradise for music enthusiasts, the Dayton Record Fair, will descend on the Eudora Brewing Company in Kettering. This fair, scheduled from noon to 5 p.m., will offer attendees the chance to explore and purchase from an extensive assortment of new and used records, CDs, tapes, and music memorabilia.

A Collaboration for the Love of Music

The event is a collaboration between the Eudora Brewing Company and several local record stores, including Skeleton Dust Records, Omega Music, Blind Rage Records, Catacomb Records, and Resignation Records. It illustrates the vibrant music scene of Dayton and its surrounding areas, fostering a unique community spirit that binds music aficionados and collectors.

The Allure of Vinyl and More

The Dayton Record Fair is not just about vinyl records, despite the fair's name. It represents a broader spectrum of music formats and genres, encompassing rock, jazz, hip-hop, and more. The diversity of the fair's offerings is testimony to its inclusive nature, aiming to cater to every collector's taste and preference.

More Than Just a Fair

The event transcends the typical expectations of a record fair, morphing into a significant gathering for the Midwest's music community. Visitors of all ages are welcome to this free event, which also promises live music performances throughout the day, enhancing the overall experience and atmosphere. As an additional enticement, six lucky attendees will walk away with $20 gift cards.

The Dayton Record Fair is poised to be a memorable event, attracting music lovers and collectors from across the region, and serving as a testament to the enduring appeal and continual resurgence of vinyl records and other physical music formats.