'Days with My Stepsister' Anime Set for Summer 2024 Release; Voice Cast Unveiled

Mark your calendars, anime aficionados! The popular light novel 'Days with My Stepsister' is making its grand leap to the small screen in July 2024. The official announcement was made on January 15, 2024, and was accompanied by the unveiling of the captivating character visuals. Authored by Ghost Mikawa, the novel boasts striking illustrations by Hiten and has successfully published nine volumes under the MF Bunko J imprint.

Character Visuals and Voice Cast Announced

The unveiled character visuals feature the main protagonists, Yuta Asamura and Saki Ayase. Their respective voice actors have also been confirmed. Yuta Asamura will be graced with the voice talent of Kohei Amasaki, known for iconic roles like Otto Suwen in 'Re: Zero' and Neito Monoma in 'My Hero Academia.' Saki Ayase, on the other hand, will be brought to life by Yuki Nakashima, famous for her role as Lisa Imai in the 'BanG Dream!' franchise. Other notable voice actors include Minori Suzuki as Shiori Yomiuri, Daiki Hamano as Tomokazu Maru, and Ayu Suzuki as Maaya Narasaka.

Anticipation Builds for The Series

While the exact release date in July hasn't been specified, the announcement has already stirred anticipation among fans of the series. The narrative follows Yuta Asamura, a second-year high school student who finds himself transitioning to life with a new stepsister, Saki Ayase. Their evolving relationship forms the crux of the series, as they learn to become comfortable with one another.

Production Details

The series is being directed by Tsutomu Ueno, with Mitsutaka Hirota working on the scripts and Manabu Nii handling the stylish character designs for the Studio DEEN production. 'Days with My Stepsister' began as a YouTube series in 2020 and has since expanded into a light novel and manga series, reflecting its growing popularity and influence in the anime world. With the upcoming release, 'Days with My Stepsister' is poised to charm a global audience, adding another feather to the cap of Japanese animation.