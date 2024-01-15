en English
Arts & Entertainment

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse Invites Families to Teddy Bear Brunch

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:39 am EST
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse Invites Families to Teddy Bear Brunch

Mark your calendars for a delightful, family-friendly experience at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse. The esteemed restaurant, renowned for its gourmet Italian cuisine and premium steaks, is playing host to a delightful Teddy Bear Brunch at its Chestnut Hill location on January 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Festive Feast with Fun Activities

Designed to cater to both children and adults, the event promises a special brunch menu that mirrors Davio’s commitment to culinary excellence. Beyond the enticing food, attendees will be treated to festive activities, making the event a perfect blend of gastronomy and entertainment.

Children will have the opportunity to engage in cookie decorating, a delightful diversion that adds a creative touch to the dining experience. The fun doesn’t stop there, as the event also features a book reading segment.

Celebrity Guests Add to the Charm

The book reading session will be graced by celebrity guests Kelly Sullivan from Boston25 and author Lara Eurdolian King. King will read from her captivating book ‘Charlie at the Pom Springs Hotel,’ introducing the little attendees to the enchanting world of her literary creation.

Complimentary Davio’s Teddy Bear and Registration Details

Each child will receive a complimentary Davio’s teddy bear, a sweet memento to remember the fun-filled day. The brunch is priced at $45 for children, which includes the cost of activities and a meal, and $65 for adults, which includes brunch and a mimosa.

Given the limited space, attendees are required to register in advance by emailing Casey at davios.com. It’s important to note that adults must accompany the children attending the event, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all.

With its unique mix of delicious food, engaging activities, and celebrity presence, Davio’s Teddy Bear Brunch promises a memorable day out for families, providing a warm, convivial atmosphere that truly embodies the spirit of community and celebration.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

