Davido Inspects Chioma's Properties, Sells Out O2 Arena Show in Five Days

In the hours leading up to his much-anticipated performance at London's O2 Arena, Nigerian music artist Davido was captured in photographs inspecting his wife Chioma's properties, stirring a buzz among their followers. The performance, part of his 'Davido Invasion' (Timeless Edition) show, is eagerly awaited by his London fans and marks another high note in his illustrious career.

Davido's Preparations and Social Media Stir

Davido, popularly known for his recent collaboration with Kizz Daniel on the 'Twe Twe remix', has been actively preparing for the event, as evidenced by the photos he shared on his Instagram page. The artist and his crew, including Chioma, can be seen in these images gearing up for the forthcoming show. One photo, which features Davido admiring Chioma's figure, has elicited various responses from their audience, further fueling the anticipation for the concert. The couple's candid moments, interspersed with preparations for the show, have provided fans with a glimpse into their personal life while building up the hype for the 'Davido Invasion'.

A Historic Achievement

Amid the buzz surrounding his preparations and the couple's intimate moments, Davido has achieved a significant milestone in his career. The music artist managed to sell out tickets for his third performance at the O2 Arena in just five days, a feat that speaks volumes about his popularity and the love his fans bear for him. This historic achievement not only underscores Davido's standing in the music industry but also paves the way for future sell-out performances.

As the day of the performance draws closer, fans and followers of Davido are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting to witness the 'Davido Invasion' and the musical magic that Davido is known to conjure on stage.