David Spade Declines Major Award Show Hosting: A High-Risk, Low-Reward Game

In a candid outpouring, renowned actor and comedian, David Spade has voiced his reluctance towards hosting major award shows, candidly describing it as a “high risk, low reward” endeavor. The conversation took place in the sprawling environs of LAX, where he took some time to reflect on the daunting challenges and pressures that come bundled with such high-profile gigs.

A No-Win Situation

Spade’s critique of the role isn’t unfounded. He denoted award show hosting as a “no-win situation,” where the probability of upsetting someone looms large, irrespective of the host’s performance quality. His perspective is shaped by past experiences piloting lower-stakes events such as the Billboard Awards and the MTV Awards. However, when it comes to the big leagues like the Golden Globes and the Oscars, Spade expressed palpable reluctance.

The Golden Globe Controversy

His comments arrive in the wake of the recent scrutiny targeted at Jo Koy’s performance at the Golden Globes. The incident brought the challenges of such roles into sharp focus, lending credibility to Spade’s perspective. His viewpoint aligns with that of other seasoned comedians, including Kevin Hart, who openly declared he would never host the Oscars, citing the event’s discord with comedy.

Reflecting on the Role of Humor

The discourse surrounding award show hosting has been further fueled by Chris Rock’s controversial joke at an awards ceremony, which drew backlash from A-list celebrities. Such incidents prompt a deeper introspection into the role of humor and the exacting expectations placed on hosts of high-profile award events. It rouses questions about the delicate balance between maintaining the liveliness of the event and avoiding sensitive areas.

On a lighter note, David Spade continues his successful Catch Me Inside Comedy Tour and is set to entertain at the Moore Theatre in Seattle on February 17, 2024. His popular podcast ‘Fly on the Wall,’ co-hosted with SNL buddy Dana Carvey, continues its run, featuring interviews with stalwarts like Sir Paul McCartney and Lorne Michaels.