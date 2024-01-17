David Shrigley's Tennis Ball Exchange: A Unique Twist to Art

Renowned British artist David Shrigley, celebrated for his absurdist and humorous body of work, has taken a creative leap with his latest exhibition at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) in Melbourne. The exhibition, dubbed 'The Melbourne Tennis Ball Exchange,' deviates from his traditional media of print and painting and instead, uses 8,000 tennis balls as a canvas for his quirky illustrations and messages, creating an interactive sphere of art.

Trading Pleasantries with Tennis Balls

The interactive nature of the exhibit encourages visitors to bring their own tennis balls, which they can trade for the illustrated ones. This concept, which may seem simple, emphasizes the delight found in the exchange of commonplace items. This idea was sparked by Shrigley's observation of his dog's fluctuating interest in tennis balls, leading him to reflect on the contrasting ways in which humans and dogs perceive objects.

Building on Previous Success

The Melbourne edition of the Tennis Ball Exchange is not the first of its kind. Shrigley had previously hosted a similar event in London in 2021, which turned into an open exhibition due to participants bringing in a variety of tennis balls. The success of the London edition has certainly paved the way for the current Melbourne exhibition.

A Free-For-All Artistic Experience

The Melbourne Tennis Ball Exchange, part of the NGV’s late-night Triennial EXTRA festival, offers a unique, participatory artwork open to the public and free of charge. It is scheduled to run from January 19 to 28, with viewing open until 11pm each night. This festival also includes live performances, DJ sets, interactive artist talks, and other creative activations, ensuring an immersive cultural experience for visitors.