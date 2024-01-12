en English
Arts & Entertainment

David Oyelowo Channels Personal Grief in Oscar-Shortlisted ‘The After’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
David Oyelowo Channels Personal Grief in Oscar-Shortlisted ‘The After’

In a profound exploration of grief and healing, Golden Globe-nominated actor David Oyelowo has delivered a deeply moving performance in the short film ‘The After.’ Oyelowo, recognized for his roles in critically acclaimed films like ‘Selma,’ undertakes the emotionally charged part of Dayo, a character caught in the throes of a life-altering loss. This role resonated deeply with Oyelowo, who drew from his personal experience of losing both parents.

From Fear to Catharsis

Oyelowo confessed that he initially approached the role with trepidation, given its close alignment with his own journey of bereavement. However, he found the process to be ultimately cathartic. The actor’s portrayal strikes a chord in the universal symphony of human grief, facilitating a connection with viewers who may be grappling with their own losses.

A Confluence of Talent

‘The After’ is the brainchild of Misan Harriman, the first black male photographer to capture a Vogue cover, and co-writer John Julius Schwabach. Harriman, known for his ability to encapsulate significant cultural moments such as the Black Lives Matter protests, intended the film to address the ongoing mental health crisis exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Portraying Vulnerability and Hope

The film’s ambition is to authentically depict vulnerability and offer understanding and hope to those wrestling with grief and anxiety. The powerful narrative of ‘The After’ has earned it a spot on the shortlist for Best Live Action Short at the Oscars. Oyelowo hopes that the film will help viewers confront their own challenges and find hope in the midst of loss. He echoes the sentiment that loss defines love and that love, in turn, defines loss. The film is available for viewing on Netflix.

Arts & Entertainment Mental Health Crisis
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

